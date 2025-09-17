PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) Insider Purchases A$75,045.00 in Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Free Report) insider David Williams purchased 50,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of A$75,045.00.

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, David Williams purchased 61,335 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of A$85,991.67.

On Thursday, September 11th, David Williams purchased 31,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of A$42,935.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, David Williams purchased 37,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of A$51,985.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 247.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

