John Uczekaj Sells 2,225 Shares of AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Stock

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) COO John Uczekaj sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $38,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 20,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,321.70. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AIRO Group Trading Down 1.8%

AIRO Group stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.48. AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.07.

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AIRO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

AIRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AIRO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AIRO Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AIRO Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AIRO Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.

