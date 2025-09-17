Berenberg Bank Boosts Kier Group (LON:KIE) Price Target to GBX 240

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 to GBX 240 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON KIE opened at GBX 205 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £891.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,157.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.36. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 107.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 250.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

