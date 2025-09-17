authID (NASDAQ:AUID) CTO Thomas Robert Szoke Sells 8,944 Shares of Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 8,944 shares of authID stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $26,205.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,438.17. This represents a 62.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Robert Szoke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 305 shares of authID stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $991.25.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Thomas Robert Szoke sold 1,000 shares of authID stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $3,600.00.

Shares of AUID stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.67. authID Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $9.58.

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 761.83% and a negative return on equity of 139.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of authID by 1,717.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 542,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 512,826 shares in the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP increased its position in shares of authID by 60.4% in the second quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 150,612 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of authID by 136.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

