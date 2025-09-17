Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $586.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $575.44 and a 200 day moving average of $558.53. The firm has a market cap of $530.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.