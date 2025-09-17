Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) COO Mark Romaine Sells 9,000 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) COO Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $462,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,714,514.64. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Romaine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Partners alerts:

On Friday, August 15th, Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $453,420.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Mark Romaine sold 1,881 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $97,210.08.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Mark Romaine sold 7,119 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $365,062.32.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Mark Romaine sold 6,659 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $361,317.34.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Mark Romaine sold 2,341 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $120,631.73.

Global Partners Price Performance

NYSE GLP opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.96. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Global Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 78,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,584,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,114,000 after purchasing an additional 635,126 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,849,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 240,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.