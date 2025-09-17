Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) CEO Emiliano Kargieman Sells 209,413 Shares

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 209,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $806,240.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,017,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,913. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Emiliano Kargieman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Satellogic alerts:

On Tuesday, September 16th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 17,380 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $65,175.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 435,956 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $1,717,666.64.

On Thursday, September 11th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 60,416 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $227,768.32.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 80,951 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $305,185.27.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 1,149 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $4,308.75.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Emiliano Kargieman sold 76,685 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $288,335.60.

On Friday, August 29th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 29,770 shares of Satellogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $111,637.50.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 15,191 shares of Satellogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $56,966.25.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 73,089 shares of Satellogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $274,083.75.

Satellogic Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ SATL opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Satellogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Satellogic ( NASDAQ:SATL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Satellogic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Satellogic in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Satellogic in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Satellogic in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Satellogic in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.