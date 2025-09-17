Ouster (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Megan Chung Sells 17,183 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 17,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $489,028.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 203,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,404.56. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ouster by 1,521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 536,413 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 610.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 254,580 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,683,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ouster by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,825,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after purchasing an additional 190,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital raised Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

