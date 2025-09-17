Balefire LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Balefire LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Balefire LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Balefire LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $339.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $235.30 and a 52-week high of $340.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.91. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.