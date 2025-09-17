Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 630 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $202.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

