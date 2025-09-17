Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 19,060 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF $SPBO

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 108.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPBO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346,892 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,170,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,384,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,938,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,061,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

