Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.