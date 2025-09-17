OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE OGE opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 427.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.