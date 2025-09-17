Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 13,564 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 73,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,887,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.