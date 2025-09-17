iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Position Lessened by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

