Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 275 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $202.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.13.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

