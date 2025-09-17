PFW Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

PFW Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Grantvest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

