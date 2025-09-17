PFW Advisors LLC Sells 576 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF $PHYL

PFW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 229,883 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 179,539 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 225,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 188,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter.

PHYL stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

