Navigation Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.6% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TLT opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

