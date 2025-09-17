Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,533 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. The company has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

