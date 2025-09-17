Navigation Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

