PFW Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

PFW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $754.37 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $779.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $738.24 and its 200 day moving average is $669.72. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

