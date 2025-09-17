Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Sold by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $391.36 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.84 and a 200-day moving average of $452.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($12.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

