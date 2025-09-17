PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Sold by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

