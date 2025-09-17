Channel Wealth LLC Acquires 1,199 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.