Channel Wealth LLC Sells 6,772 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

