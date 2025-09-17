Channel Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,479 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.8% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,476 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,214 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 51.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $205.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.25. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FSLR. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 price target (up from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.84.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

