Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 3,279 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONV opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.