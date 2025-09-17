Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 380.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

