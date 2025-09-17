Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $VIOV

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIOV. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

