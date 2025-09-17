Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE USB opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

