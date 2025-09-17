Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,753,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $141,149,000 after buying an additional 1,594,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,503,205,000 after buying an additional 425,461 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 234.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 595,569 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,260 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5,385.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,734 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after buying an additional 347,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,300.85. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

