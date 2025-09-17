Channel Wealth LLC Sells 34,448 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Channel Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 263,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.