Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 738 Shares of CSX Corporation $CSX

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,743 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,283.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,190,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,644 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $117,133,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in CSX by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,017,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,136 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Stock Down 0.1%

CSX stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

