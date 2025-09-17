Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of APD stock opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

