Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXUGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 1162272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGXU. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

