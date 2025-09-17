Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 1162272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF
The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
