SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) & Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Head to Head Survey

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 9.13% 11.23% 9.05% Coda Octopus Group 14.09% 6.35% 5.88%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $22.87 million 0.83 $1.86 million $0.32 12.94 Coda Octopus Group $20.32 million 4.38 $3.65 million $0.30 26.40

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Coda Octopus Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coda Octopus Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCI Engineered Materials. SCI Engineered Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coda Octopus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SCI Engineered Materials and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats SCI Engineered Materials on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries. The company’s materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. It serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. The company's solutions include geophysical systems; GNSS-aided navigation systems (attitude and positioning systems); real time volumetric imaging sonar products; and diver augmented vision display systems. It also offers GeoSurvey, a software and hardware package for acquisition and processing of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler data in oil and gas companies; DA4G, a geophysical hardware; and Survey Engine, a software product that provides post-processing solutions for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler data. In addition, the company offers 3D/4D/5D/6D imaging sonar technology under the Echoscope and Echoscope PIPE name; diving technology under the CodaOctopus DAVD; and operates as a sub-contractor for defense contractors, as well as supplies sub-assemblies for broader mission critical defense systems. It markets and sells its technology solutions for the subsea and underwater markets. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

