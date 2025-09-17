Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 718866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 738,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 55,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,627,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,329,000 after acquiring an additional 683,205 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.