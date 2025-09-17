Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 218.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,839 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 1,117,646 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 4.9%
Shares of EMR stock opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.00. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
