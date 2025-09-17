Critical Contrast: IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) and SSE (OTC:SSEZF)

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and SSE (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IREN and SSE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IREN $501.02 million 19.79 $86.94 million $0.59 61.78 SSE N/A N/A N/A $0.21 115.28

Profitability

IREN has higher revenue and earnings than SSE. IREN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares IREN and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IREN 33.03% 1.34% 0.94% SSE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IREN and SSE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IREN 0 3 9 0 2.75 SSE 0 0 0 0 0.00

IREN presently has a consensus price target of $30.89, suggesting a potential downside of 15.26%. Given IREN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IREN is more favorable than SSE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of IREN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of IREN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IREN beats SSE on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

