Pines Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

