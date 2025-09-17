Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.76. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.