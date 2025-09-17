Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 303 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

