946 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Purchased by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 629.6% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 115.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

