Westbourne Investments Inc. Sells 1,135 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. $PFLT

Westbourne Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,455.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 146.43%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.