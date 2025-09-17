Westbourne Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 2,150 Dollar General Corporation $DG

Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $100.92. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

