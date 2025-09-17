Westbourne Investments Inc. Sells 700 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Westbourne Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.82.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $245.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,466,664.72. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $1,557,750.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,135.52. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,699. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

