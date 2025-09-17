Kellanova $K Shares Sold by Westbourne Investments Inc.

Westbourne Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,031,263 shares of company stock worth $82,079,367. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE K opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.04.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 60.89%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

