Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Critical Survey

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Free Report) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pacific Ventures Group and AllianceBernstein, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein 0 5 2 0 2.29

Profitability

AllianceBernstein has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.99%. Given AllianceBernstein’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A N/A AllianceBernstein 8.35% 18.63% 18.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and AllianceBernstein”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million 0.00 -$7.73 million N/A N/A AllianceBernstein $4.48 billion 0.94 $423.37 million $3.37 11.33

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Pacific Ventures Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities. The firm employs quantitative analysis along with long-term purchases, short-term purchases, trading, short sales, margin transactions, option strategies including writing covered options, uncovered options and spread strategies to make its investments. The firm obtains external research to complement its in-house research. The firm was formerly known as Alliance Capital Management Holding LP. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1967 and is based in Nashville,Tennessee.

