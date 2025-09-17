Contrasting Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) & Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Shangri-La Asia has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 74.7% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 1 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shangri-La Asia and Soho House & Co Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Soho House & Co Inc. has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soho House & Co Inc. is more favorable than Shangri-La Asia.

Profitability

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A Soho House & Co Inc. -4.67% -4.02% 0.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and Soho House & Co Inc.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shangri-La Asia $2.19 billion N/A $161.39 million N/A N/A Soho House & Co Inc. $1.20 billion 1.43 -$162.97 million ($0.30) -29.50

Shangri-La Asia has higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc..

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. beats Shangri-La Asia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. In addition, it is involved in the hotel ownership and management, and property rental and sale business; property investment; and develop and sale real estate, as well as retail and wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co., Inc. is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

